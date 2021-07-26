Typhoon In-Fa makes second landfall in E China
10:17 UTC+8, 2021-07-26 0
Typhoon In-Fa made a second landfall at around 9:50am Monday in the coastal area of Pinghu City, east China's Zhejiang Province, according to the National Meteorological Center.
Source: CGTN Editor: Chen Xiaoli
