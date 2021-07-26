News / Nation

China's Nanjing classifies four areas as COVID-19 high-risk

The eastern Chinese city of Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu Province, has classified four areas as high-risk for COVID-19, local authorities said.
Starting from Monday, four regions in Lukou Subdistrict, Jiangning District, have been labeled as high-risk areas, while 25 regions in the city have been placed on the list of medium-risk areas, according to the municipal COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

Jiangsu Province on Sunday reported 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one asymptomatic infection, all locally transmitted, local authorities said Monday.

The provincial health commission said 38 of the 39 confirmed cases and the one asymptomatic case were registered in Nanjing, while the other confirmed case was found in the city of Suqian.

Nanjing, a mega-city with a population of more than 9.3 million, has launched a second round of all-inclusive nucleic-acid testing and urged residents not to leave the city unless necessary.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
