Death toll rises to 71 in China's rain-ravaged Henan
17:15 UTC+8, 2021-07-27 0
The death toll from torrential rain in central China's Henan Province has risen to 71, as of noon on Tuesday, said the information office of the provincial government at a press conference on Tuesday.
