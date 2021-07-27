﻿
China to deliberate amendment to family planning law

Xinhua
  19:50 UTC+8, 2021-07-27       0
A draft amendment to China's Population and Family Planning Law will be submitted to a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for its deliberation.
A draft amendment to China's Population and Family Planning Law will be submitted to an upcoming session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress , China's top legislature, for its deliberation, NPC sources said on Tuesday.

The session is scheduled to convene next month, according to a statement issued after a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee.

The Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council have released a decision on improving birth policies to promote long-term and balanced population development, noting that the country will support couples who wish to have a third child and will implement relevant supporting measures.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
