China's Chengdu reports 3 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, reported three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the municipal health commission said on Wednesday.

All three cases belong to a family that recently traveled to the neighboring Hunan Province and spent over a week there. One of the patients, a seven-year-old boy, had fever after returning to Chengdu and went to see a doctor at the Sichuan provincial people's hospital on Tuesday. Nucleic acid testing found all three family members positive for coronavirus.

They have been put under quarantine and authorities are going all out to conduct epidemiological investigations and trace their close contacts.

Chengdu has launched an emergency response plan for epidemic control and prevention.