﻿
News / Nation

Death toll rises to 73 in China's rain-hit Henan

Xinhua
  15:04 UTC+8, 2021-07-28       0
The death toll from torrential rain in central China's Henan Province has risen to 73 as of Wednesday noon, said the provincial emergency management department.
Xinhua
  15:04 UTC+8, 2021-07-28       0
Death toll rises to 73 in China's rain-hit Henan
Xinhua

An aerial photo of Weihui City in Henan Province shows rescuers working around the clock to pump water from deeply flooded streets, on July 27, 2021.

The death toll from torrential rain in central China's Henan Province has risen to 73 as of Wednesday noon, said the provincial emergency management department.

As of Wednesday noon, more than 13.6 million people in 150 county-level regions have been affected by the latest round of downpours since July 16. Over 1.02 million hectares of crops were damaged, and about 784,200 houses have collapsed or sustained damages across the province, official data showed.

A total of 1.47 million people have been relocated due to rain-triggered flooding.

Disaster relief and reconstruction efforts are underway across the province.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     