Theatergoers urged to report to authorities after 4 test positive for COVID-19

Infected audience members of Charming Xiangxi Theater in Hunan Province diagnosed with coronavirus after returning to Dalian.

All members of the audience who watched a show in the scenic area of Zhangjiajie in central China's Hunan Province on July 22 are urged to report to their local communities after four spectators tested positive for COVID-19, local authorities said today.

The four people were confirmed as asymptomatic carriers when they returned to Dalian, northeastern Liaoning Province, after traveling in Zhangjiajie.

They all watched the show at the Charming Xiangxi Theater, which can hold around 3,000 people each session and holds two performances every night, according to its official website.

Zhangjiajie's health authorities addressed their warning to people who watched the show from 6pm to 7pm on July 22, urging them to report immediately to their local communities and cooperate with coronavirus control measures.

Hunan Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention also asked those who had been to Zhangjiajie on and after July 17 to report in time to local authorities, in order to stem the spread of the virus.