China's Nanjing adds 6 more COVID-19 risk areas

The eastern Chinese city of Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu Province, on Wednesday added six medium-risk areas for COVID-19.

Nanjing now has four high-risk COVID-19 areas, while the number of medium-risk areas has increased from 36 to 42, according to the municipal COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

Nanjing, a mega-city with a population of more than 9.3 million, has seen daily increases of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since a number of airport workers tested positive for coronavirus last week.

The city reported 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one asymptomatic infection on Tuesday, bringing the total of novel coronavirus infections in Nanjing to 155.