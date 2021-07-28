﻿
News / Nation

China's Nanjing adds 6 more COVID-19 risk areas

Xinhua
  19:32 UTC+8, 2021-07-28       0
The eastern Chinese city of Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu Province, on Wednesday added six medium-risk areas for COVID-19.
Xinhua
  19:32 UTC+8, 2021-07-28       0

The eastern Chinese city of Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu Province, on Wednesday added six medium-risk areas for COVID-19.

Nanjing now has four high-risk COVID-19 areas, while the number of medium-risk areas has increased from 36 to 42, according to the municipal COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

Nanjing, a mega-city with a population of more than 9.3 million, has seen daily increases of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since a number of airport workers tested positive for coronavirus last week.

The city reported 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one asymptomatic infection on Tuesday, bringing the total of novel coronavirus infections in Nanjing to 155.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     