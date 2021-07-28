﻿
Chinese city offers subsidies to families with multiple children

Xinhua
  19:34 UTC+8, 2021-07-28
The southwestern Chinese city of Panzhihua will offer subsidies to families with more than one child as part of measures to draw talent.

Each child other than the first one born on or after June 12, 2021, under China's childbirth policies, will receive a monthly subsidy of 500 yuan (US$76.9) until they are three years old, the municipal government said at a press conference Wednesday.

To be eligible for the subsidies, the parents and the second or third child should have their Hukou, or household registration status, in Panzhihua.

China has adopted a decision that allows couples to have three children, together with a slew of supporting measures for its implementation. The aim is to optimize the country's demographic structure and achieving long-term and balanced population development.

"While many local governments in China are mulling preferential policies to encourage births, the municipal government of Panzhihua is the first one to offer subsidies based on the number of children and make the policy public," said Yang Chenggang, deputy president of China Population Association.

China has been adjusting its one-child family planning policy over the past decade. The two-child policy was partially introduced in 2013 and fully implemented in 2015. According to the latest population census, this policy shift has resulted in the births of over 10 million more second children in the country.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
