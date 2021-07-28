Henan hotel manager delighted with Shanghai rescue team

The manager of a small hotel in Henan Province is singing the praises of a Shanghai rescue team who were based there for two nights.

Wang Juzhen of the Yijia Hotel in Huojia County, some 100 kilometers from Zhengzhou, let the team, and several others, stay for free during their rescue missions.

The hotel was so full that the hotel provided extra blankets and pillows so that people could sleep on the floor.

Wang said the Shanghai team were extremely polite and professional, always removing and cleaning their muddy boots and gear before entering. When they departed, they left their rooms in immaculate condition and gave the manager a handwritten note expressing their thanks.

"I hope they come back to Huojia again in the future," Wang told Shanghai Daily. "It would be an honor to have them stay again."