﻿
News / Nation

Gunmen wound Chinese worker in Pakistan's port city Karachi

Shine
  00:53 UTC+8, 2021-07-29       0
No one claimed responsibility for the attack.
Shine
  00:53 UTC+8, 2021-07-29       0
Gunmen wound Chinese worker in Pakistan's port city Karachi
Reuters

Pakistan security officials examine a vehicle that was carrying Chinese nationals in the port city of Karachi on Wednesday after two masked assailants on a motorbike fired at them. One Chinese national was wounded in the attack. 

A Chinese national was shot and wounded in an attack in Pakistan's largest city Karachi on Wednesday, police said, two weeks after nine Chinese workers were killed when an explosion sent their bus over a ravine in the north of the country.

Local police said two masked assailants riding on a motorbike fired at a car carrying two Chinese nationals, who were working at a nearby factory in the city.

One of the passengers sustained an injury to his arm in that attack.

"He is stable as fortunately he was not hit on any vital part of his body," said Javed Akbar Riaz, the police chief of Karachi's southern district.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack.

Speaking in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian described the incident as "an isolated case."

"China is following this matter closely and the relevant case is still under investigation. We have full confidence in the Pakistan side's protection of Chinese citizens and property in Pakistan," he told a regular news briefing.

China is a major investor in Pakistan, pouring billions of dollars in recent years to boost the nation's infrastructure.

But various militants opposed to the Pakistani government have in the past attacked Chinese projects and citizens.

As many as 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals working on a dam project, were killed when their bus was hit by an explosion in Kohistan, northwest Pakistan, on July 14.

Pakistan initially blamed a mechanical failure but later said traces of explosives had been found and terrorism could not be ruled out.

The Chinese workers killed on the bus were employed at the Dasu hydroelectric project, part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a US$65 billion investment plan aiming to link western China to the southern Pakistani port of Gwadar.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Gao Wei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     