PLA says ready to respond to any threats after US warship sails through Taiwan Straits

CGTN
  09:45 UTC+8, 2021-07-29
CGTN
  09:45 UTC+8, 2021-07-29       0

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command tracked and monitored the movements of the US Navy destroyer Benfold as it sailed through the Taiwan Straits on Wednesday.

Shi Yi, spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theater Command, said the incident was provocative and proves that the US is disturbing regional peace and stability.

The spokesperson added that the PLA Eastern Theater Command is ready to respond to any threats and provocations and is determined and confident to safeguard the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
