﻿
News / Nation

Beijing reports new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  17:09 UTC+8, 2021-07-29       0
Chinese capital Beijing has since Wednesday reported two confirmed locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19, the first resurgence in months, local authorities said Thursday.
Xinhua
  17:09 UTC+8, 2021-07-29       0

Chinese capital Beijing has since Wednesday reported two confirmed locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19, the first resurgence in months, local authorities said Thursday.

The infected – a married couple – had traveled to Zhangjiajie, a city known for its pillar-like mountains in Hunan Province, said the municipal health commission of Beijing.

China previously reported some locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases among people who had traveled to Zhangjiajie.

The couple had traveled on several subway lines after returning to Beijing via train on Sunday. The man developed a fever on Monday and tested positive for coronavirus at the fever clinic. The woman was diagnosed after being tested as a companion of the patient, said the commission.

It said authorities had tracked 654 close contacts of the two cases and put them under medical observation. It asked residents who had overlapping travel records to report to authorities.

By Thursday noon, Changping District, where the couple lives, had sampled more than 38,000 people for nucleic acid testing. Over 8,400 samples have shown negative results while the rest are currently being examined, according to Tong Lizhi, deputy head of the district government.

Nine residential compounds, where about 41,000 people live, in Changping, have been put under closed-off management, said Tong.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     