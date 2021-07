China's Zhurong rover has started traversing a complex terrain area on Mars with rocks, impact craters and sand dunes.

China's Zhurong rover has started traversing a complex terrain area on Mars with rocks, impact craters and sand dunes, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

As of Friday, Zhurong has been working on the Martian surface for 75 Martian days, the CNSA said.

A Martian day is approximately 40 minutes longer than a day on Earth.