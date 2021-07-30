China to launch national household survey on elderly life

China will launch a nationwide household survey program next month on the lives of the country's urban and rural senior citizens, authorities said Friday.

The sampling survey, the fifth of its kind, is expected to collect information about the country's elderly population, including their basic status, family backgrounds and health conditions, as well as the condition of elderly care services.

The survey will be jointly conducted by authorities and committees including the office of a national committee on aging under the National Health Commission, as well as the ministries of civil affairs and finance.

It will also survey the elderly population's financial and living conditions, their social participation, rights-protection awareness, and how they are doing in their cultural and intellectual lives.

The survey's findings will be used to support the formulation of China's strategies, planning and policies in response to population aging.