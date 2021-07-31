Chinese mainland reports 30 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 30 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 19 were reported in Jiangsu, six in Hunan, two in Chongqing, and one each in Liaoning, Fujian and Sichuan, according to the commission.

Also reported were 25 new imported cases, of which nine were reported in Yunnan, eight in Shanghai, three in Tianjin, two each in Zhejiang and Fujian, and one in Guangdong.

One new suspected case was reported in Shanghai, arriving from outside the mainland, while no deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, it added.

A total of 7,410 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Friday. Among them, 6,738 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 672 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 92,930 by Friday, including 971 patients still receiving treatment, 26 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 87,323 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Friday.

A total of 19 asymptomatic cases were newly reported. There were a total of 423 asymptomatic cases, of whom 390 were imported, under medical observation on Friday.

By the end of Friday, 11,984 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 59 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,662 cases, including 787 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,712 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 54 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 12,817 had been discharged in Taiwan.