Xi urges efforts to step up strengthening military, national defense

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday urged more efforts to step up strengthening national defense and the armed forces.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday urged more efforts to step up strengthening national defense and the armed forces.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the remarks when addressing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC, Xi extended Army Day greetings to the personnel of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), the Armed Police Force, the militia, and the reserve force. China's Army Day falls on August 1.