Pop star Kris Wu detained on rape charges

"In response to online tipoffs of a person surnamed Wu repeatedly luring young women for sex and other related accusations, the police has detained Wu on suspicion of rape."

Pop star Kris Wu, who has recently been mired in a sex scandal, was detained on rape charges, according to a statement of Beijing police on Saturday night.

The Chaoyang District Public Security Bureau said in a Weibo post that "in response to online tipoffs of a person surnamed Wu repeatedly luring young women for sex and other related accusations, the police has detained Wu on suspicion of rape."

Police described Wu as a male, 30, with Canadian nationality.

Further investigation is continuing.