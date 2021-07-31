Pop star Kris Wu detained on rape charges
Pop star Kris Wu, who has recently been mired in a sex scandal, was detained on rape charges, according to a statement of Beijing police on Saturday night.
The Chaoyang District Public Security Bureau said in a Weibo post that "in response to online tipoffs of a person surnamed Wu repeatedly luring young women for sex and other related accusations, the police has detained Wu on suspicion of rape."
Police described Wu as a male, 30, with Canadian nationality.
Further investigation is continuing.