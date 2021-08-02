Ex-chairperson Chu Li-luan announces run for KMT chair
12:27 UTC+8, 2021-08-02 0
Former chairperson of the Chinese KMT party Chu Li-luan in the Taiwan region said Monday on social media that he will run for the chair in an election scheduled for September 25.
12:27 UTC+8, 2021-08-02 0
Former chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party Chu Li-luan in the Taiwan region said Monday on social media that he will run for the chair in an election scheduled for September 25.
Source: CGTN Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports