Beijing reported one new locally-transmitted confirmed case of COVID-19 from 12 am to 3 pm Monday, local authorities told a press briefing.

The virus carrier was a close contact of the confirmed case reported on Wednesday.

The close contacts of the new confirmed case are under medical observation.

Beijing authorities have launched epidemiological investigations and massive nucleic acid testing.