News / Nation

China tightens epidemic containment measures in schools

Xinhua
  20:59 UTC+8, 2021-08-02       0
Primary and middle school faculty and students can only return to school when their health conditions meet the requirements set for COVID-19 containment.
Xinhua
  20:59 UTC+8, 2021-08-02       0

Primary and middle school faculty and students can only return to school when their health conditions meet the requirements set for COVID-19 containment, the Ministry of Education said Monday.

A circular recently issued by the ministry and the National Health Commission has asked schools across the country to understand the arduous and long-term nature of epidemic prevention and control.

Containment and monitoring measures should be enhanced, ventilation and disinfection ensured, and communication with communities and authorities established, according to the circular.

It also calls on schools to promote physical education and exercise, and employ sufficient number of health care personnel as required by national standards.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     