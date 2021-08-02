China tightens epidemic containment measures in schools

Primary and middle school faculty and students can only return to school when their health conditions meet the requirements set for COVID-19 containment.

Primary and middle school faculty and students can only return to school when their health conditions meet the requirements set for COVID-19 containment, the Ministry of Education said Monday.

A circular recently issued by the ministry and the National Health Commission has asked schools across the country to understand the arduous and long-term nature of epidemic prevention and control.

Containment and monitoring measures should be enhanced, ventilation and disinfection ensured, and communication with communities and authorities established, according to the circular.

It also calls on schools to promote physical education and exercise, and employ sufficient number of health care personnel as required by national standards.