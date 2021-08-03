HK singer charged with corrupt poll conduct

The Independent Commission Against Corruption said Anthony Wong had provided "entertainment to induce others to vote" for anti-establishment activist Au Nok-hin in a 2018.

Hong Kong's anti-corruption watchdog on Monday charged a singer and activist, Anthony Wong, with "corrupt conduct" at a 2018 election rally.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption said in a statement that Wong had provided "entertainment to induce others to vote" for anti-establishment activist Au Nok-hin in a 2018 legislative council by-election.

"At the rally, Wong performed two songs on stage. At the end of the performance, he appealed to the participants of the rally to vote for Au at the election," the ICAC wrote, adding he had breached the Elections Corrupt and Illegal Conduct Ordinance.

Wong was arrested and then released on bail. If convicted, he could be jailed for up to seven years and fined HK$500,000 (US$64,000), it says.

Wong, 59, who first came into the public limelight with Cantopop duo, Tat Ming Pair, in the 1980s, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Au, who went on to win the election, was also charged in part for publicizing the rally on social media and saying that Wong would be performing. Both are due to appear in court on Thursday to plea.

Au was jailed for 10 months in April for organizing an unauthorized assembly.

Au was also arrested with 46 others this year for alleged conspiracy to commit subversion over an unofficial primary election last year.

A national security law introduced in June last year outlaws secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign collusion.