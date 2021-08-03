China's Jiangsu reports 45 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

East China's Jiangsu Province reported 45 new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the provincial health commission said on Tuesday.

Among them, five were registered in the provincial capital Nanjing, while 40 were registered in the city of Yangzhou.

The province also reported two imported confirmed cases on Monday.

All the cases have been sent to designated hospitals for treatment.

Nanjing, a mega-city with a population of more than 9.3 million, has reported a total of 220 locally transmitted confirmed cases since new cluster infections began to emerge on July 20 when a few airport cleaners at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport tested positive during routine testing.

At present, there are 344 confirmed COVID-19 cases still hospitalized in Jiangsu, including 327 locally transmitted cases. There are also 17 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, among whom five are locally