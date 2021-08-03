News / Nation

Wuhan launches city-wide testing as locally transmitted cases rise

Central China's Hubei Province reported three new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and six asymptomatic cases on Monday.
Central China's Hubei Province reported three new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and six asymptomatic cases on Monday, the provincial health commission said on Tuesday.

All the locally transmitted confirmed cases were registered in the provincial capital Wuhan. Among the asymptomatic cases, five were discovered in Wuhan, while the other one was in the city of Huanggang.

Wuhan has started a city-wide testing to curb the spread of the virus, local government said in a press briefing today. 

By the end of Monday, there were 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hubei, including six locally transmitted cases. There were also 31 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, among whom eight were locally transmitted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
