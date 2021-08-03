News / Nation

Woman tests positive to COVID-19 in Yangzhou after illegally fleeing Nanjing

Held by police for obstructing disease control, 64-year-old initially refused to tell police places she had visited.
A 64-year-old woman, surnamed Mao, has been detained by police for allegedly obstructing the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases on July 29, Yangzhou Police reported on Tuesday.

The police found that, without permission, Mao left Nanjing's Lukou Subdistrict, sealed off to control the spread of COVID-19, to go to Yangzhou on the morning of July 21. 

She then stayed in her sister's home at Niansi New Village in Yangzhou's Hanjiang District.

Mao didn't report the history of her stay in Nanjing to the community after arriving in Yangzhou and frequently went to crowded places, resulting in the spread of COVID-19 epidemic in urban Yangzhou.

On July 27, Mao went to Yangzhou Friendliness Hospital to report a cough and fever. Her nucleic acid test results were positive.

When police first investigated Mao, she refused to reveal the places she had visited in Yangzhou and refused to implement prevention and control measures.

She has been detained by police for allegedly obstructing the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and the case is under further investigation.

Since July 20, Yangzhou has reported a total of 94 confirmed local cases and two cases of asymptomatic infection.

