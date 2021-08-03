News / Nation

China activates emergency response to north China floods

Xinhua
  18:40 UTC+8, 2021-08-03       0
As of Monday, the floods had affected 654,000 people and claimed two lives in Hebei, with 103,000 relocated.
Xinhua
  18:40 UTC+8, 2021-08-03       0

The China National Commission for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) jointly activated a level-IV emergency response on Monday to floods in the northern province of Hebei.

Since late July, cities such as Handan and Xingtai in the province have suffered severe flooding triggered by torrential rainfalls, Typhoon In-Fa, and inflows of upstream water, the MEM said.

As of Monday, the floods had affected 654,000 people and claimed two lives in Hebei, with 103,000 relocated.

The natural disaster had also caused a direct economic loss of 660 million yuan (about US$102.15 million), the ministry said.

A working team has been dispatched by the commission and the MEM to the affected areas to help local authorities with disaster relief work.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     