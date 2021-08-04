News / Nation

Beijing reports 3 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, adds 2 medium-risk areas

Xinhua
  18:19 UTC+8, 2021-08-04       0
The Chinese capital of Beijing reported three locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in the first 12 hours of Wednesday, local health authorities said Wednesday.
Xinhua
  18:19 UTC+8, 2021-08-04       0

The Chinese capital of Beijing reported three locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in the first 12 hours of Wednesday, local health authorities said Wednesday.

All three new cases are close contacts of a confirmed case reported last week. Two of them are the patient's relatives and one had been in the same flight with the patient, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing center for disease control and prevention.

Beijing has classified two residential compounds as COVID-19 medium-risk areas, while the rest of the city remains low-risk.

A total of 50 close contacts of the new cases have been traced, and more contacts with links to possible risky spots are being verified.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     