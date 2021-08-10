News / Nation

Over 150,000 evacuated to avoid wandering elephants in China's Yunnan

Xinhua
  08:36 UTC+8, 2021-08-10       0
Authorities in southwest China's Yunnan Province have evacuated more than 150,000 residents to avoid the conflict between them and the famous migrating elephant herd.
Xinhua
  08:36 UTC+8, 2021-08-10       0
Over 150,000 evacuated to avoid wandering elephants in China's Yunnan
Xinhua

The herd of elephants is seen in Shiping County in southwest China's Yunnan Province on July 10, 2021.

Authorities in southwest China's Yunnan Province have evacuated more than 150,000 residents to avoid the conflict between them and the famous migrating elephant herd, a local official said on Monday.

The herd of 14 wild Asian elephants is approaching their traditional habitat after roaming around for nearly a year and half.

At 8pm on Sunday, the herd of 14 wild Asian elephants crossed the Yuanjiang River with artificial guidance and has continued to head south, said Wan Yong, who heads the headquarters in charge of monitoring the migrating elephants at a press conference on Monday night.

Wan said over 25,000 police officers and staff were dispatched, and a large number of vehicles and drones were deployed to monitor and guide the migrating elephants. Some 180 tons of food have been provided to the elephants during their migration.

Wan said the elephants are in stable condition.

It has been around 17 months since the herd bid farewell to their original habitat in a nature reserve in southern Yunnan's Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.

Wild Asian elephants, a flagship species in the rainforest, are under A-level state protection in China. Thanks to stronger environmental and wildlife protection efforts, its population in the country has grown to about 300, mostly scattered in Yunnan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Xishuangbanna
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     