China decides to recall its ambassador to Lithuania

China has decided to recall its ambassador to Lithuania and demanded the Lithuanian government recall its ambassador to China.

China has decided to recall its ambassador to Lithuania and demanded the Lithuanian government recall its ambassador to China, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Recently, the Lithuanian government, in disregard of China's repeated representations and articulation of potential consequences, has announced its decision to allow the Taiwan authorities to open a "representative office" under the name of "Taiwan." The Chinese government expresses its categorical opposition to this move, the spokesperson said.