News / Nation

10 stolen Buddha heads recovered after 'tomb raiders' nabbed

Yao Han
  16:22 UTC+8, 2021-08-10       0
The stone heads were severed from 500-year-old statues in Pangpo Cave, Sichuan Province.
Yao Han
  16:22 UTC+8, 2021-08-10       0
10 stolen Buddha heads recovered after 'tomb raiders' nabbed
Sichuan Daily

Ten stone Buddha heads severed from statues in a remote cave in southwest China's Sichuan Province in August 2017 have been recovered by police after they arrested four suspects, Sichuan Daily reported yesterday.

The items were carved about 500 years ago in an area called Pangpo Cave in Jiajiang County.

Police arrested the four suspects in May 2020 and have been subsequently working to locate the 10 stone heads. 

The criminal profiling associated with the case established the suspects had shallow knowledge of cultural relics, their modus operandi was crude and clumsy, and their use of tools was not skilled.

One of the four, surnamed Wang, was involved in the theft because of an obsession with a best-selling Chinese novel "Daomu Biji" ("The Lost Tomb"), a series about grave-robbing adventures, the report said.

"At that time 'Daomu Biji" was very hot, so I searched 'tomb raiders' on QQ and joined a chat group of tomb-raiding novel lovers," Wang claimed, the report said.

It was in the chat group that Wang became acquainted with another suspect.

After stealing the 10 Buddha heads, they quickly sold them to others and the heads therefore disappeared from public view.

After four years of unremitting efforts by police, the 10 stone heads are finally coming home. Although well preserved, they can never be seamlessly attached back onto the statues.

10 stolen Buddha heads recovered after 'tomb raiders' nabbed
Sichuan Daily

The Buddha statues in Pangpo Cave in Jiajiang County in Sichuan Province. Ten heads are missing from the statues. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     