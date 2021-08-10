Shanghai's Pudong airport reports 3 drug smuggling cases on same flight

The Shanghai Pudong International Airport has found three separate drug smuggling cases on the same flight, customs authorities said on Tuesday.

More than 196 grams of cocaine hidden in books and over 1.2 kg of heroin and about 930 grams of methamphetamine sealed in mechanical parts were seized on-site by airport customs via a risk analysis approach based on big data.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the three cases involved separate smuggling rings.

It was the first time for the airport customs to detect such a large quantity of drugs via express delivery using the technology. About half a month later, the customs officials seized another about 195 grams of cocaine hidden in books using big data.