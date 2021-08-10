News / Nation

Rusting Titanic replica a long way from taking on tourists

Sun Jiayi
  18:12 UTC+8, 2021-08-10       0
Hulk lies forlorn alongside Qijiang River in Sichuan Province with completion four years behind schedule.
Sun Jiayi
  18:12 UTC+8, 2021-08-10       0
Rusting Titanic replica a long way from taking on tourists
CFP

The Titanic replica remains under construction along Qijiang River in southwest China's Sichuan Province in a September 28, 2017 file photo.

A full-scale replica of the RMS Titanic is still a long way from its maiden "voyage," with only a rusty hull lying deserted on a bank of Qijiang River in Daying County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jiupai News reported.

The full-size replica was planned to be 269.06 meters long, 28.19 meters wide, with a draft of 10.54 meters and drain about 66,000 tons. 

It was to be permanently docked alongside Qijiang River as a tourist attraction. Completion was first scheduled for October 1, 2017.

But technical challenges and financial problems mean the ambitious project hasn't been completed seven years after it officially started in May 2014. Work has been suspended several times.

The replica, expected to cost over 1 billion yuan (US$154 million), was to be built according to Titanic's original specifications, including a large banquet hall, performance theater and luxury first-class cabins, Yidian News said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     