China's Zhangjiajie reports six new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Zhangjiajie, a popular tourist city in central China's Hunan Province, reported six new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, the municipal epidemic prevention and control headquarters said Tuesday.

Since the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in the city from July 29, Zhangjiajie has reported 53 locally-transmitted confirmed cases, and three asymptomatic carriers are currently under medical observation.

Zhangjiajie will complete the second round of citywide all-inclusive nucleic acid testing on Tuesday.