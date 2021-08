The central Chinese city of Wuhan reported four new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic carriers on Monday.

The central Chinese city of Wuhan reported four new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic carriers on Monday, the municipal health commission told a press briefing on Tuesday.

Since August 2, the city has reported a total of 73 confirmed and asymptomatic coronavirus infections.

Wuhan has completed a round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing to contain the latest COVID-19 resurgence.