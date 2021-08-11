Chinese mainland reports 111 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 83 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases: 54 in Jiangsu Province, 14 in Hubei, seven in Henan, five in Hunan, two in Yunnan and one in Beijing.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 83 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases: 54 in Jiangsu Province, 14 in Hubei, seven in Henan, five in Hunan, two in Yunnan and one in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Also reported were 28 new imported cases, including 12 in Zhejiang, five in Yunnan, four in Shanghai, three in Sichuan, two in Guangdong and one each in Tianjin and Shandong.

No new deaths or suspected cases related to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday.