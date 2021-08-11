News / Nation

China's Hubei reports 14 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  11:17 UTC+8, 2021-08-11       0
Central China's Hubei Province reported 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and six new asymptomatic cases on Tuesday.
Imaginechina

Normal life goes on in a locked-down residential compound in Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, on August 9, 2021.

Central China's Hubei Province reported 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and six new asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said on Wednesday.

All the 14 new confirmed cases were locally transmitted, with seven in the city of Jingmen, three in the provincial capital of Wuhan, three in Huanggang City and one in Ezhou City.

Five of the asymptomatic cases were detected in Jingmen, and the other was an imported case arriving at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport from Jakarta, Indonesia.

As of Tuesday, Hubei had 82 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 69 locally transmitted cases, mainly in Wuhan and Jingmen. There were also 78 asymptomatic cases under medical observation in the province, of which 60 were locally transmitted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
