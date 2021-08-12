6th round of COVID-19 testing in Yangzhou

Last round of testing screened nearly 1.6 million people, with 25 of them returning positive.

Yangzhou City launched its sixth round of mass nucleic acid testing on Wednesday, with stricter COVID-19 prevention measures in place at testing sites, after people lining up for test sparked a cluster of infection.

Last round of testing screened nearly 1.6 million people, with 25 of them returning positive, local health commission said.

At a testing site in a vocational school in Guangling District, people standing in line were asked to keep a distance of 2 meters instead of 1, and medics sat in tents and took samples through small windows to reduce contact, according to broadcaster CCTV.

Yangzhou reported 54 new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of local cases to 448.