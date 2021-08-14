News / Nation

Ji'nan police act on Alibaba suspected forced molestation case

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  23:24 UTC+8, 2021-08-14       0
Ji'nan Police reported on a criminal case that has been opened against an Alibaba employee and a staffer at a local supermarket chain into suspected forced molestation.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  23:24 UTC+8, 2021-08-14       0

Ji'nan Police reported on a criminal case on Saturday night that has been opened against an Alibaba employee and a staffer at a local supermarket chain into suspected forced molestation.

The case started as an internal complaint by an Alibaba employee has resulted in an online uproar against sexual assault last week.

The female employee surnamed Zhou reported to police on July 28 that she was raped by her manager surnamed Wang during a business trip to Ji'nan in Shandong Province. 

Her post on the company's internal communications platform was widely circulated and prompted discussions about sexual misconduct in the workplace and negligence over female employee's complaints over such behavior. 

The criminal investigation was made official by local police on Tuesday. After investigation, the police said there was no evidence of rape or forced drinking over dinner. 

Wang was fired on Monday after admitting to the company about his "overly intimate behaviors" while two supervisors at Alibaba's fresh food delivery unit have resigned for dismissing the victim's complaint. 

Police said testimonies and video surveillance footage showed that Wang, who was a regional manager at Alibaba's Tmall fresh food delivery unit, dropped Zhou off at her hotel after dinner. 

He was told by another colleague to check on Zhou since she was drunk and unconscious. He went back to her room and carried out forced molestation. 

Police said it has taken temporary criminal offense actions against Wang and another employee at Ji'nan's Hualian Supermarket Chain Store surnamed Zhang, which could be among one of the following: criminal detention, arrest, restrictions on personal liberty, bail or residential surveillance. 

Zhang was also fired by Hualian last week. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Alibaba
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     