China's Henan reports 5 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  11:08 UTC+8, 2021-08-15       0
Central China's Henan Province reported five new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, eight new asymptomatic carriers on Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

The new confirmed cases were all reported in the city of Shangqiu, and six of the eight new asymptomatic infections were also registered in the city.

Zhengzhou, the provincial capital, reported one asymptomatic carrier, and one imported asymptomatic carrier was reported Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, the province had 160 locally transmitted confirmed cases and seven local asymptomatic cases of the novel coronavirus since the latest resurgence began on July 31.

