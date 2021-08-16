News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 51 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 13 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.
Among the local cases, six each were reported in Jiangsu and Henan, and one in Hunan.

Also reported were 38 new imported cases, including 11 in Yunnan, five each in Zhejiang, Shandong and Guangdong, four in Fujian, two each in Beijing and Shanghai, and one each in Tianjin, Shanxi, Liaoning and Heilongjiang.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, the commission added.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 7,912 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 7,159 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 753 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 94,430 by Sunday, including 1,938 patients still receiving treatment, 70 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 87,856 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 20 asymptomatic cases were newly reported. There were a total of 495 asymptomatic cases, of which 392 were imported, under medical observation on Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 12,033 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 15,852 cases, including 821 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,748 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 57 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 13,172 had been discharged in Taiwan.

