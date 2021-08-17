Chinese FM talks with US secretary of state over bilateral ties

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday exchanged views with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over phone on bilateral ties.

Wang said that both China and the United States are permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and important participants in the contemporary international system.

In the face of various global challenges and urgent regional hotspot issues, the two countries should carry out coordination and cooperation, which is what the international community is looking forward to, Wang added.

For his part, Blinken said that it is very important for the United States and China to maintain communication on major international and regional issues.

Blinken said he agrees that it is a common goal for the United States and China to realize peaceful coexistence, voicing hope that both sides will seek and carry out cooperation.

Of course there are also obvious differences between the two sides, Blinken said, adding that those can be gradually resolved in a constructive way in the days to come.