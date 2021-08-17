News / Nation

Chinese astronauts to conduct extravehicular activities for second time

Xinhua
  21:57 UTC+8, 2021-08-17       0
CMSA announced on Tuesday that astronauts currently in China's space station core module Tianhe will carry out extravehicular activities for a second time within the next few days.
China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Tuesday that astronauts currently in China's space station core module Tianhe will carry out extravehicular activities for a second time within the next few days.

The three Chinese astronauts have been working and living in orbit for two months. They were sent into space on board the Shenzhou-12 spaceship and entered Tianhe on June 17.

The astronauts are in good condition and the combination of the core module, the spaceship and the Tianzhou-2 cargo craft, is operating stably, the CMSA said.

The Shenzhou-12 space flight is China's seventh crewed mission to space and the first during the construction of the country's space station. It is also the first in nearly five years after the country's last manned mission.

The three astronauts are commander Nie Haisheng, a 56-year-old veteran who participated in the Shenzhou-6 and Shenzhou-10 missions; Liu Boming, 54, who was part of the Shenzhou-7 mission; and Tang Hongbo, 45, who is on his first space mission.

Liu and Tang completed the first EVAs on July 4, accomplishing scheduled tasks including equipment installation and panoramic camera lifting, with close coordination between space and the ground, as well as between the astronauts inside and outside of the spacecraft.

The astronauts have successfully transferred supplies from the cargo craft, put the combination under management, and operated the mechanical arm, said the CMSA.

They also completed space science and technology experiments in multiple fields, said the agency.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
