2 die after being trapped in car during rainstorm

Liu Yuqi
  09:58 UTC+8, 2021-08-18       0
Rescuers tried to revive victims stranded under a railway bridge in Beijing inundated with 2 meters of water.
A screenshot of an online video shows rescuers performing CPR on one of the victims on the roof of the submerged car.

Two people trapped in a car during heavy rainfall which suddenly lashed Haidian District of northwestern Beijing on Monday night have been confirmed dead, China Central Television reported yesterday.

The pair were driving on a downward slope under Hanhe Railway Bridge when rainwater rushed in and cut off traffic.

This was not long after the local meteorological bureau issued a blue alert for heavy rain at 9pm on Monday.

The stagnant water had almost reached the roof of the submerged car when rescuers noticed the pair trapped inside.

"When they were moved out of the car, the two seemed very fatigued," a witness recalled.

After receiving emergency treatment at the site, they were sent immediately by ambulance to hospital.

However, they could not be revived by Tuesday morning.

Workers have since been clearing the muddy road which, according to a site survey, is estimated to have been inundated by approximately 2 meters of water during the storm.

