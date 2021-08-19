News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 46 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  09:32 UTC+8, 2021-08-19       0
The Chinese mainland Wednesday reported five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Thursday.
Xinhua
  09:32 UTC+8, 2021-08-19       0

Among the local cases, three were reported in Jiangsu, and one each in Shanghai and Yunnan.

Also reported were 41 new imported cases, including 11 in Tianjin, 10 in Guangdong, six in Yunnan, five in Shanghai, four in Fujian, and one each in Beijing, Inner Mongolia, Zhejiang, Henan and Sichuan.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai on Wednesday.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the commission added.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 8,011 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 7,252 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 759 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 94,546 by Wednesday, including 1,866 patients still receiving treatment, 61 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 88,044 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 30 asymptomatic cases were newly reported. There were a total of 508 asymptomatic cases under medical observation on Wednesday, including 408 imported.

By the end of Wednesday, 12,042 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 15,891 cases, including 821 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,755 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 59 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 13,214 had been discharged in Taiwan.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
