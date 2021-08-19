News / Nation

Lotus seedpods sold online to cut crowds

Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  14:40 UTC+8, 2021-08-19       0
Supplies have been affected by late harvest and recent typhoons, and food stall outlets have been cancelled due to Delta-variant outbreak.
Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  14:40 UTC+8, 2021-08-19       0

Hangzhou locals have long appreciated the lotus for its beauty, fragrance and yummy taste. The raw seeds embedded in the round pods taste refreshing and aromatic, and those growing in West Lake have found favor with gastronomes for many centuries.

The harvest for seedpods in the lake officially started on August 16 this year, much later than previous years due to recent typhoons and heavy rainfalls.

Buying freshly picked seedpods from the lake was easy in the past, thanks to stalls set up by the West Lake management committee. However, due to the latest outbreak of Delta-variant of coronavirus in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, the committee canceled the stalls to cut down on crowds.

The fresh seedpods are now available to buy from the committee's official WeChat account. People can pay online and then fetch the seedpods from designated locations, thus avoiding long queues.

As supplies are limited, each buyer can only spend up to 10 yuan (US$1.5) for a maximum of three seedpods and four leaves. Online buyer access opens at 8pm from Sundays to Thursdays and closes on Fridays and Saturdays. Also, workers won't pick if there is heavy rain. People who have already paid will get their money back, and WeChat payment is recommended.

All the income will be donated to charity organizations.

5 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Lotus flowers undulate in the breeze in Hangzhou.

    Ti Gong

  • A lotus seedpod pokes out  from leaves in the West Lake.

    Ti Gong

  • Lotus leaves proliferate in West Lake waters.

    Ti Gong

  • Workers are busy plucking leaves and seedpods.

    Ti Gong

  • Freshly picked lotus leaves.

    Ti Gong

To create more space for the densely growing plants, local government workers are delegated for a couple of weeks in summer to thin out the leaves and seedpods.

Also, the lotuses growing in the lake are the hualian (花莲) variety which mainly grow flowers and rarely produce seedpods. So the supply of seedpods cannot always keep up with market demand.

If people want to savor the succulent seeds, they should remember to buy them as soon as possible.

If buyers outside Hangzhou want to taste the seeds, they are recommended to buy lotus seed powder. Hangzhou natives traditionally grind the dried seeds into powder which is sold as a specialty to tourists.

The powders are available through most online souvenir outlets. The sweet, sticky starch is considered a nourishing food in China and is often mixed with hot water for a nice drink.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
West Lake
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     