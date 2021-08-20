China passes tough new law on online privacy

China passed on Friday a sweeping privacy law aimed at preventing businesses from collecting sensitive personal data.

Under the new rules passed by China's top legislative body, state-run and private companies handling personal information will be required to reduce data collection and obtain user consent.

The law aims to protect those who "feel strongly about personal data being used for user profiling and by recommendation algorithms or the use of big data in setting (unfair) prices," a spokesman for the National People's Congress told Xinhua news agency earlier this week.



It will prevent companies from setting different prices for the same service based on clients' shopping history.

"China's new privacy law is one of the toughest in the world," said Kendra Schaefer, a partner at Beijing-based consulting firm Trivium China. "China is not really looking at the short term with this law."



Instead, she said, it aims "to establish the foundations for the digital economy over the next 40 or 50 years."

Companies that fail to comply can face fines of up to 50 million yuan (US$7.6 million) or 5 percent of their annual turnover.



Serious violators run the risk of losing their business licenses and being forced to shut down.