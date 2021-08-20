Foreigner charged with murder by Ningbo authorities

No details of the accused's nationality or alleged crime have been released.

A foreign national has been charged with murder, Ningbo City's People's Procuratorate announced today.

Shadeed Abdulmateen was accused of illegally depriving others of their lives, a crime of intentional homicide, the prosecutors of Ningbo in east China's Zhejiang Province said.

The case was forwarded to prosecutors by local police on July 23 after they had completed investigations.

The announcement didn't mention the accused's nationality.

According to Yinzhou District public security bureau's official statement on June 18, a woman was killed on the night of June 14 in roadside bushes. A foreign man, who was arrested the next morning, confessed to the murder claiming it's because of relationship issues.