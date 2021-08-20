﻿
News / Nation

Foreigner charged with murder by Ningbo authorities

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  14:18 UTC+8, 2021-08-20       0
No details of the accused's nationality or alleged crime have been released.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  14:18 UTC+8, 2021-08-20       0

A foreign national has been charged with murder, Ningbo City's People's Procuratorate announced today.

Shadeed Abdulmateen was accused of illegally depriving others of their lives, a crime of intentional homicide, the prosecutors of Ningbo in east China's Zhejiang Province said.

The case was forwarded to prosecutors by local police on July 23 after they had completed investigations.

The announcement didn't mention the accused's nationality.

According to Yinzhou District public security bureau's official statement on June 18, a woman was killed on the night of June 14 in roadside bushes. A foreign man, who was arrested the next morning, confessed to the murder claiming it's because of relationship issues.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     