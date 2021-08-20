Further heavy rains to hit parts of China

Torrential rains are again expected to sweep across the western regions of China from Saturday and then move eastward, according to the National Meteorological Center on Friday.

On Saturday, torrential rains are expected to lash parts of the Gansu, Shaanxi and Shanxi provinces, as well as the Sichuan Basin.

On August 22, the rain belt will move eastward and bring downpours to the provinces of Shandong and Henan.

The center warned that certain areas of Henan will see heavy rainfall and severe convective weather, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

Over the coming weekend, rains in the northeastern region will continue, and certain areas of the Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces will see torrential rains.

As heavy rains are set to again hit Henan Province, meteorologists have warned that efforts should be made to guard against setbacks to post-disaster reconstruction work in the province.