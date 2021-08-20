﻿
News / Nation

Further heavy rains to hit parts of China

Xinhua
  20:50 UTC+8, 2021-08-20       0
Torrential rains are again expected to sweep across the western regions of China from Saturday and then move eastward, according to the National Meteorological Center on Friday.
Xinhua
  20:50 UTC+8, 2021-08-20       0

Torrential rains are again expected to sweep across the western regions of China from Saturday and then move eastward, according to the National Meteorological Center on Friday.

On Saturday, torrential rains are expected to lash parts of the Gansu, Shaanxi and Shanxi provinces, as well as the Sichuan Basin.

On August 22, the rain belt will move eastward and bring downpours to the provinces of Shandong and Henan.

The center warned that certain areas of Henan will see heavy rainfall and severe convective weather, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

Over the coming weekend, rains in the northeastern region will continue, and certain areas of the Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces will see torrential rains.

As heavy rains are set to again hit Henan Province, meteorologists have warned that efforts should be made to guard against setbacks to post-disaster reconstruction work in the province.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     