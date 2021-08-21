Chinese mainland reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases: two in Shanghai and one each in Jiangsu and Hubei.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases: two in Shanghai and one each in Jiangsu and Hubei, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Also reported were 16 new imported cases, including four in Guangdong, three in Yunnan, two each in Beijing, Shanghai and Zhejiang, and one each in Tianjin, Inner Mongolia and Fujian.

No new deaths or suspected cases related to COVID-19 were reported Friday, added the commission.