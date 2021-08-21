﻿
China's Hubei reports 1 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case

Xinhua
  18:12 UTC+8, 2021-08-21
Central China's Hubei Province reported one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case and one asymptomatic case, both in the city of Jingmen on Friday, the provincial health commission said Saturday.

The new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 patient was found in the city's 10th round of nucleic acid testing among close contacts under concentrated quarantine.

Previously, the province reported zero increase in locally transmitted COVID-19 infections for three days.

As of Friday, Hubei had reported 68,287 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the COVID-19 outbreak last year, including 86 locally transmitted ones who are now under treatment at designated hospitals, mainly discovered in Jingmen and the provincial capital Wuhan.

There were also 66 locally transmitted asymptomatic cases and 13 imported asymptomatic carriers under medical observation in the province.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
